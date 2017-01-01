House Majority Whip Steve Scalise to Address 12th Annual Values Voter Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Friday, October 13, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) will address the 12th Annual Values Voter Summit taking place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel. Thousands of grassroots activists from around the country will have an opportunity to hear about his miraculous recovery from a shooting that rocked the nation.

"For so many Americans, seeing him back at work, defending our values, has been an answer to prayer. His fighting spirit in overcoming the odds is a source of inspiration for those who are fighting for the heart and soul of our nation and our culture. I look forward to welcoming my friend and former colleague back to the Values Voter stage," said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins.

FRC Action's Values Voter Summit is co-sponsored by AFA Action, American Values, Christian Healthcare Ministries, Association of Mature American Citizens, The D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship, The Heritage Foundation, United in Purpose, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and Family Research Council. An exhibit hall, book signings, radio row, media row, and much more will be packed into this three-day conference.

On Saturday evening, FRC will present the Vision and Leadership Award to Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Salem Media Group, Stu Epperson, at the Faith, Family, and Freedom Gala dinner. President and CEO of Rebecca Hagelin Communications and Marketing, LLC, Rebecca Hagelin, Host of The Hugh Hewitt Show, Hugh Hewitt, Ronald Reagan Distinguished Fellow Emeritus at The Heritage Foundation, the Honorable Edwin Meese III, Chairman of ConservativeHQ.com, Richard Viguerie, and by video the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Honorable Newt Gingrich, will be speaking in honor of Stu at the gala dinner.

Pre-registration for media credentials is required.

For a schedule and more information on this year's Values Voter Summit, please visit: www.valuesvotersummit.org.


