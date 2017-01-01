'Arm the Churches' says Rev. Robert Bakke Black Belt Preacher, Rev. Robert Bakke, says, "Cowards seek soft targets." www.robertbakke.com Contact: Robert Bakke, 612-812-6174, robert@robertbakke.com GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Nov. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Black belt preacher, Rev. Robert Bakke, says churches can no longer remain soft targets and must arm themselves. "This is not about gun control, rental trucks or fertilizer bombs. It is about evil, and you will never stop evil because it is in the world," says Bakke, "But you can deter a coward by letting him know you have plenty of firepower on the premises." Rev. Bakke, who is a black belt and firearm advocate, says Christians are supposed to overcome evil, not run into the shadows and hide from it. "I've never understood why so many pastors teach weakness as being the way of Christianity," says Bakke, "Our God is almighty and all-powerful, and we are made in that all-powerful nature…it is time for the people who target churches to get a taste of that reality." Bakke, who can be blistering with words, remembers the first time he encountered a retail store with a sign that read, "We do not allow guns on the premises." Bakke said he entered the store and immediately confronted the store's manager. "I told the store's manager to change the sign to one that reads, 'Rob this store, we're unable to defend ourselves,'" says Bakke. Bakke believes that as long as movie theaters, schools, churches and other business promote themselves as being "gun-free" they will attract cowards who are looking to prey on soft targets. "Mass killers are still sane enough to seek unarmed targets," says Bakke, who is quick to point out that if anyone attempted to disrupt one of his services, they would quickly realize they have made a mistake. "I take my call to overcome evil very seriously," says Bakke, "Perhaps this horrible tragedy in Texas will fortify our churches, ultimately prompting the church to lead the way to a safer America." Bakke's book, Prayer at Full Throttle is an Amazon #1 Best-Seller. Signed paperbacks at www.robertbakke.com ABOUT ROBERT BAKKE Rev. Robert Bakke was running a multi-million-dollar company by the age of 24. His is also a jet captain, a black belt, NASCAR racer and Amazon #1 Best-Selling author. Complimentary Media Copies of the books are available at pressreleases@authorhouse.com

