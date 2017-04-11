Inside Scoop on David Daleiden's Current Battle Against Abortion Giants

Thomas More Society Sponsors Live Daleiden Webcast





CHICAGO, April 10, 2017 / Contact: Tom Ciesielka, 312-422-1333, [email protected] CHICAGO, April 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As undercover journalist David Daleiden comes under fresh and increasingly vicious attacks for his exposure of Planned Parenthood's role in trafficking baby body parts, the not-for-profit Thomas More Society law firm is providing pro-life advocates with an update and an action plan.

The nationwide webcast, "Help David Defeat Goliath," goes live Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 8 p.m. (Central), featuring Daleiden and his Thomas More Society attorneys, Chief Counsel Tom Brejcha and Special Counsel Peter Breen, and is hosted by David Bereit, former CEO of 40 Days for Life.

WHAT: Live Webcast "Help David Defeat Goliath"



DATE: Tuesday, April 11, 2017



TIME: 9 p.m. (Eastern), 8 p.m. (Central), 7 p.m. (Mountain), 6 p.m. (Pacific)



FEATURING:

• David Daleiden, undercover journalist under attack for exposing Planned Parenthood's baby body parts trafficking

• Tom Brejcha, President and Chief Counsel, Thomas More Society

• Peter Breen, Special Counsel, Thomas More Society

• David Bereit, host and former CEO, 40 Days for Life

REGISTER TO ATTEND AT: http://standwithdavid.com

This live webcast will feature:





• Breaking news about the 15 trumped-up felony charges filed against Daleiden by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who received huge political campaign contributions from Planned Parenthood.





• Shocking revelations about the aborted baby body parts scandal from behind closed doors at Planned Parenthood and those who do business with the abortion giant.





• The congressional investigations into Planned Parenthood's inhumane practices that have resulted from Daleiden's exposé, along with the nationwide efforts to defund the abortion chain of a half billion taxpayer dollars and channel that money into legitimate health care.



• A sobering look at what is at risk if the abortion industry wins these legal battles.



• A plan for pro-life advocates and supporters of First Amendment rights to get involved and help crusader David Daleiden triumph over the abortion Goliath.

About the Thomas More Society