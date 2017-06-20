Point 27 Awards Little Elm First Responders Shields of Strength to Honor Detective Jerry Walker, Killed in the Line of Duty January 17 Contact: Marcia Davis, 972-834-5898



LITTLE ELM, Texas, June 20, 2017 /



Photo: Following gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength given by Atlanta-based nonprofit, Point 27, to the Little Elm, Texas Police Department Monday, Sgt. Nicole Shaw prepares to do a television interview in the public safety center, in front of a display case with mementos honoring a fellow- and fallen-officer Detective Jerry Walker. Walker was shot in the line of duty January 17.



For the surviving family members of fallen Detective Jerry Walker, Point 27 presented Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces inscribed with John 15:18, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."



In the Public Safety Center foyer, facing a glass case displaying Walker's photo, a folded flag and mementos honoring him, Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison and Fire Chief Brian Roach received the gifts on behalf of their departments.



A letter signed by U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd, director of Point 27, to Harrison, read: "Thank you for your leadership, courage, and perseverance in the face of great adversity. We pray for God's mercy, comfort, and strength for you and the brave men and women you lead.



"We know the loss of one of your own, Detective Jerry Walker in the line of duty January 17, has taken its toll upon each member of your department and all the first responders that served alongside him."



Police Chief Harrison expressed appreciation for the recognition and encouragement from Point 27, and the nonprofit's remembrance of Walker's sacrifice.



The Thin Blue Line dog tag necklaces are inscribed with the scripture Mathew 5:8 "Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God."



The Thin Red Line Shields of Strength are inscribed with Isaiah 6:8, "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Who shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I. Send me!'"



