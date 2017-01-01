H.R. 7 Ensures Taxpayers Don't Pay for the Killing of Innocent, Little, Human Beings Contact: Destiny Edwards or Jessica Cahill, 202-225-4576



WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday the House of Representatives passed H.R. 7 which makes the Hyde Amendment permanent, blocking taxpayer money from funding abortions. Rep. Franks took to the House Floor to defend this bill. "It seems like whenever we talk about this issue, we always talk past each other. But the real question before us is does abortion kill a little baby? If it doesn't, I'm ready to quit talking about it ladies and gentleman. But if it does, then those of us sitting in the seat of freedom are also standing in the midst of the greatest human genocide in the history of humanity.



"Although we may not agree on all the vicissitudes of abortion, one thing in certain, some day, we, as a society, will look back and we will recognize the humanity of these little children of God and the inhumanity of what is being done to them and we will regret these days. Until then, at least, can't we get together and say that we shouldn't force taxpayers to pay for the killing of innocent, little, human beings. I pray that we can open our eyes to see that truth." Click the video to watch the floor speech