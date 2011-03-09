Judicial Watch: New Clinton Classified Emails Discovered

Advisor Sid Blumenthal Writes: 'Serious Trouble for Libyan Rebels'



WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today released 109 pages of new Hillary Clinton emails from her tenure as secretary of state. The documents include two email exchanges classified confidential and a 2011 exchange with Sid Blumenthal about "serious trouble for the Libyan rebels."



The newly-produced emails were part of 72,000 pages of documents the FBI recovered last year in its investigation into Clinton's use of an unsecure, non-government email system. The records include emails Hillary Clinton attempted to delete or did not otherwise disclose.



Two heavily redacted emails marked Classified Confidential included a November 2011 exchange under the Subject: "Egyptian MFA on Hamas-PLO talks," and a June 28, 2011 email from Clinton to Abedin in which Clinton writes "I have now promised the Kuwaiti PM 3 times that I will deliver an address at the Oxford Islamic Center. Pls be sure that's on the list for next Fall/next year."



On March 9, 2011, Sid Blumenthal emailed Clinton about the situation in Libya, with the subject line "H: serious trouble for Libyan rebels. Sid" The email discusses urging leaders of the National Libyan Council (NLC) "to consider hiring private troops (mercenaries) to support, organize, and train the rebel forces in Libya." Blumenthal adds that "a small number of private troops could turn the battle against Qaddafi's forces, particularly if they are equipped with sophisticated anti-aircraft weapons." Clinton asks former aide Huma Abedin to "print for me w/o any identifiers."



The Washington Times reported Libyan officials were deeply concerned in 2011 that Clinton was responsible for weapons being funneled to NATO-backed rebels in Libya with ties to al Qaeda.



On October 6, 2009, Clinton's then-Chief of Staff, Cheryl Mills emails "I am purposefully on gmail" to Abedin and Maggie Williams, former campaign manager for Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. [Emphasis added] Mills was responding to an October 4, 2009, email from Clinton, most of which was redacted.



On January 6, 2012, Clinton can be seen "expediting" a citizenship request so the requestor can get a government job in policy or law enforcement:

I am told by Citizenship and Immigration (CIS) caseworkers that it may be at least another 8 months before they get to me, making the total time more than a year (they advertise 6 months total turnaround time).



Would you consider helping me by reaching out to DHS Secretary Napolitano or CIS Director Alejandro Mayorkas who reports to her on my behalf? The ask is to simply consider moving up my applications for review ASAP. My application is complete, straight forward and I have nothing to hide.

Clinton responds: "I'm copying Huma [Abedin] and asking her to see if we can help expedite this for you because we want you to be a citizen as soon as possible! I've got my fingers crossed. Happy New Year--H"



