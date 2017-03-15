Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton to Testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, March 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch has announced that President Tom Fitton (photo) will provide testimony on March 15 before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee during a hearing titled "Legislative Proposals for Fostering Transparency." The committee is chaired by Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT). The hearing will examine current barriers to accessing public documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), including delays, administrative backlogs and excessive redactions. Judicial Watch is the nation's preeminent watchdog group and has filed over 3,000 FOIA requests with the Obama administration. The nonpartisan group has filed nearly 225 FOIA lawsuits against the Obama administration, leading to major revelations in the Benghazi, IRS, and Clinton financial scandals. Live coverage will be available at the Committee's website and YouTube channel Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Location: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC, 20515 MORE