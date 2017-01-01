You've Carried Scars Long Enough -- It's Time to Shed the Layers of Pain That Hold You Captive and Find Freedom and Healing

MEDIA ADVISORY, Aug. 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dawn Scott Damon knows what shame feels like. She knows what it feels like to be trapped, traumatized, confused, and afraid. She knows the crushing burden of keeping secrets about being sexually abused. And because she has done the difficult and courageous work of walking with Jesus toward healing and freedom, she knows how to lead others with gentleness, wisdom, candor, and compassion.

In her new book When the Woman Abused Was You: A Guide to Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse , author, pastor, and survivor Dawn Scott Damon openly shares from her own abuse experience and serves as a guide to help you make your way through the arduous healing journey.

With raw and honest transparency, Dawn helps women take the necessary steps that will lead them to their own powerful breakthrough and personal healing encounter.

"The journey may be difficult--even exhausting--but you'll find reward and fulfillment as you are transformed into a confident, fulfilled, and overcoming woman. Experience new freedom you never thought possible!

"My desire is to share my story of sexual abuse with vulnerability, compassion, and truth. I believe only in that fragile place can broken and lost women truly begin the healing process. I pray that women find the hope and courage to step into their God-given identity so they can live whole, full, fierce, and free lives."