End Times Prophecy Degree Program Offered Exclusively Through Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary, 607-754-0133



ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- This world's first End Times Seminary Degree program by Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary, has begun a new era in theological training. Birthed in the category of theology, eschatology has grown to such a point that it really does require a larger space of academic freedom.



LWTS is currently the only theological school in the world to offer a degree program in the field of Biblical End Time Prophecy (Eschatology). This course work is offered at both the Master and Doctoral levels. The Bachelor of Eschatology Degree Program will also be available soon.



Since there are several different views concerning the end time events surrounding biblical prophecy, students that enroll at LWTS for the eschatology degree program will learn every angle of each position and thereby receive a very balanced and overall snap shot of eschatological teaching, regardless of their current view.



LWTS offers one of the most in-depth and ministry focused learning systems available by any online religious institution. Its studies constitute both a mixture of online and physical textbooks as well as completely offline and paper based course work for those who prefer the traditional methods. LWTS also offers one-on-one mentorship with their studies.



A segment of the overall list of the courses include: Biblical Eschatology, Comparative Eschatology, Eschatological Hermeneutics, Prophetic Literature, Literary Eschatology, OT Typology, Historical Eschatology and much more. The syllabus also includes a 7,000 word thesis for the Master level and 15,000 for the Doctoral level.



The Eschatology Degree will help strengthen the student in many ways, which include pastoral preaching, scholarly writing on the subject, competence in eschatological apologetics, teaching eschatology at a graduate level and more.



"Having a degree in eschatology has been long overdue, and I'm surprised no other school has ever thought of it. The appetite and need for this subject is there, so therefore must be the demand." said Jack Nelson, D. Min., president and founder



To know more, please visit: www.luderwycliffe.com



