Child Evangelism Fellowship Wins Injunction Against Indiana School District

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Tuesday, August 1, an Indiana Federal District Court granted Child Evangelism Fellowship's (CEF®) requests for a preliminary injunction against an unconstitutional policy that the district used to discriminate against Good News Clubs. Liberty Counsel represents CEF nationwide. One of the ministries of CEF is Good News Clubs for children K-5.

The case, Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Inc. v. Indiana Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, was filed to secure the same access and benefits for the Good News Clubs that non-religious groups currently enjoy. The school district required CEF to pay facilities use fees for Good News Club meetings, while waiving the fees for similarly situated, non-religious groups. For nearly two school years, the school district ignored CEF's numerous attempts to resolve the constitutional violations. This deprived Pike Township elementary students of the Good News Club's program, which CEF offers to all interested students free of charge.

Horatio Mihet, Liberty Counsel's Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel, recently presented oral argument before the court. Tuesday, Judge William T. Lawrence granted CEF a preliminary injunction against Policy 7510, which gives the superintendent unfettered discretion to determine which groups pay a facilities usage fee.

"We are pleased that the district policy has been blocked by the court," said Mat Staver, President of Child Evangelism Fellowship. "The school district cannot discriminate against the religious viewpoint of Good News Clubs. This has been the clear ruling from the Supreme Court since 2001. This ruling comes just in time for the beginning of a new school year. Good News Clubs are good for children, parents, and especially good for schools," said Staver.

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.