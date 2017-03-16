Tuam Critics on Abortion and Gay Marriage

Not everyone who supports gay marriage favors abortion rights, but it is hard to find someone who is pro-abortion and opposed to same-sex marriage. This is especially true of activists. When it comes to leading critics of the "mass grave" story in Tuam, Ireland, virtually all of them are pro-gay marriage, and none is associated with pro-life causes.

Why does this matter?

The number of human remains found outside the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam does not come close to 800, but that there are any is disturbing. It seems logical to think that those who are truly concerned about these deceased children—some of whom were unborn—would be pro-life. But among the elites, they are not. They are also pro-gay marriage.

What unites the two issues is an expansive view of sexual rights. This vision of freedom is very much interested in the rights of adults, having next to nothing to say about the welfare of children.

There is a third issue relevant to this discussion: attitudes toward the Catholic Church. It is not surprising that those who are screaming the loudest about the "mass graves" also like to bash the Church.

On March 8, there was a pro-abortion rally on the O'Connell bridge in Dublin. It was attended by a slew of foul-mouthed, abortion loving, Catholic-bashing young people. No mainstream newspaper in this nation could print their obscene signs, mostly held by women. They used the Tuam story to rip the Catholic Church.

More important than these vulgar protesters is the U.N. It has been busy lately condemning the "mass grave" hoax while pushing Ireland to lighten up on abortion.

In the U.S., no one is more exercised about the Tuam story than Niall O'Dowd of Irish Central. "I am personally in favor of same-sex marriage," he says. As for abortion, he says it is a "complex and incredibly emotional issue," and warns of the horrors of banning it.

Now if I said that racial discrimination was a "complex and incredibly emotional issue," and warned of the horrors of banning it, is there anyone who couldn't figure out what side I am on?

Irish politicians are a genuine disgrace. The Prime Minister, Enda Kenny, is livid over the Tuam story. Does that motivate him to protect life in the womb? Not at all: He champions more exceptions to Ireland's limited abortion ban. When he received an honorary degree at Boston College in 2013, he earned a salute from Planned Parenthood. That speaks volumes. He is also a big proponent of gay marriage, and a reliable critic of the Catholic Church on matters sexual.

Michael D. Higgins is President of Ireland. He gets melodramatic when speaking about Irish nuns. He talks about "dark shadows" that hang over Ireland, "shadows that require us all to summon up yet again a light that might dispel the darkness to which so many women and their children were condemned...." Predictably, he has signed pro-abortion and pro-gay marriage legislation.

Senator Katherine Zappone is one of two leading critics of the Tuam story in the Parliament. She is a pro-abortion American transplant who "married" her girlfriend, an Irish ex-nun, in 2003.

The other member of Parliament leading the charge is Brid Smith. She is strongly pro-abortion and pro-gay marriage, and is one of the nation's most relentless anti-Catholics. She is also a communist.

That's quite an assembly. The remains of children found in a septic tank from decades ago is an abomination, but children who are killed before birth in 2017 is not nearly as bad. There is no difference between Francis marrying Frances, and Frank marrying Freddie. To top things off, the Church is repressive, especially those "evil" Irish nuns.

No one with any sense would want to get inside these people's heads any further.