Terror Attack in London: Secret Terrorist Marching Orders Uncovered

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2017 -- "If western targets want to see the marching orders of Jihadists, we have uncovered them." -- Randall A. Terry; MA, Norwich University, Diplomacy, and International Terrorism.



"I [Muhammad, Founder of Islam] have been given superiority over the other prophets...I have been made victorious with terror (cast in the hearts of the enemy)...spoils have been made lawful to me..." (Bukhari, Book #52, Hadith #2200; Sahih Muslim, Book #004, Hadith #1062, #004, Hadith #1063)



The terrorists who attacked in London on June 3, 2017, have specific goals in mind.



These killings are not revenge; nor are they reprisals: these attacks are efforts to evangelize non-musics to become Muslims, or to cause survivors to agree to the terms of Islamic Sharia law.



These "marching orders" and "battle plans" are from a 1,400 year old narrative, recorded in three canonical works: the Sira of Ibn Ishaq, entitled, "The Life of the Prophet Muhammad;" the Hadith collection of Sahih Bukharih and the Haddith collection of Sahih Muslim.



These three ancient Arab sources are studied daily by Muslim terrorists. They can be referenced online or in bookstores.



Here are two more examples regarding Jihad and terror:

"Fight in the name of Allah and in the way of Allah. Fight against those who disbelieve in Allah. Make a holy war...When you meet your enemies…invite them to three courses of action. Invite them to (accept) Islam; if they respond to you, accept it from them and desist from fighting against them...If they refuse to accept Islam, demand from them the non-Muslim tax (Jizya). If they agree to pay, accept it from them and hold off your hands. If they refuse to pay the tax, seek Allah's help and fight them." (Sahih Muslim, Book #019, Haddith #4294; see also #4295, #4296)



"Against them [infidels] make ready your strength to the utmost of your power, including steeds of war, to strike terror into (the hearts of) the enemies of Allah and your enemies, and others besides, whom ye may not know, but whom Allah doth know." (Quran, 8:60)

