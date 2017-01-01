World Orphans Day is Observed Monday, November 13

NASHVILLE, Nov. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Monday, November 13 there will be events, vigils and fundraisers commemorating World Orphans Day in various countries around the world. Facilitated by a Nashville based organization, The Stars Foundation, the flagship platform for orphans is being expanded to include an internationally promoted World Orphans Day theme song in 2018.

"We are excited to announce that in 2017, over 50 countries, their orphan care and adoption charities, and government officials, or media recognize the day," stated Cheryl Piggott, Founder of World Orphans Day and The Stars Foundation.

Piggott continues, "Ninety nine percent of the orphaned children are never adopted. Orphanages in third world countries are educating, feeding and supporting to the best of their abilities, but more effort needs to be exerted by the global community. Literally, according to one organization, it would take 80,000 orphanages that hold 500 each just to house the children orphaned by AIDS in Sub Saharan Africa alone. I can't fathom that, but it is heartbreaking and it's what drives us to do our little part of the solution for orphans.

"Over 60,000,000 children in the world go to bed hungry at night, and most of those are orphans," stated Gary Van Dyke, CEO of Food for Orphans, who joins as one of the Executive Council members of the World Orphans Day campaign.

Piggott added, "We are focusing our efforts in 2018 to bring the entertainment community collectively together for a stellar music video production at several special events that will feature our World Orphans Day theme song. The song has been selected and artists' invitations to participate will be forthcoming. Our producer is Kent Wells, one of the top producers in Nashville, who is known for his excellent productions with numerous well-known country artists."