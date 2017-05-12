VP Pence Speaks at Persecuted Christians Event

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Mayflower hotel to open the day's session at the World Congress of Persecuted Christians event sponsored by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). Attendees hail from over 130 nations with high level representatives from the Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Coptic and Evangelical Christian communities. Vice President Pence delivered a heart-felt message to the gathering of Christian leaders. He said that President Trump is resolved to help persecuted Christians and religious minorities.



Vice President Pence said, "I am here on behalf of President Donald Trump as a tangible sign of his commitment—a commitment to defending Christians and all who suffer for their beliefs. Freedom to worship God according to our conscience is in the very fabric of our country. 'For I know the plans that I have for you…' True words when they were first spoken, true words today. Know that America stands with you."

During the first day's main session, Franklin Graham paused his message to acknowledge some of the relatives of the Egyptian Coptic Christians who were beheaded by Islamic Jihadists on the beach in Libya. "This was a powerful moment when everyone rose to honor the families and remember those who were martyred because they were followers of Jesus," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel and President of Liberty Relief International, an international humanitarian relief ministry of Liberty Counsel, dedicated to helping persecuted Christians around the world. Graham, who is president of BGEA and Samaritan's Purse, noted that 20 of the 21 people who were martyred were Coptic Christians. The one who was not was so moved by the faith of the other Christians that when he was told to renounce Jesus, he responded "their God is my God," and with that he too was beheaded.

The World Congress of Persecuted Christians began on May 10 and continues through Saturday. Multiple breakout sessions address a wide variety of issues and the horrible persecution Christians are facing worldwide. "Christian martyrdom is on the rise. Christians are facing unspeakable persecution around the world. We are the keeper of our Christian brothers and sisters and we must pray and do everything we can to help them," said Staver. "In America, Christians face discrimination that is on the rise. In other parts of the world, Christians are being slaughtered for one reason only – because they are followers of Jesus. While rampant persecution comes from Islamic Jihadists, Christians are tortured and face death from many sources. But history has proven the words of Jesus to be true that even the 'fury of hell shall not prevail' against the Church of Jesus Christ," said Staver.

If you want to help, visit Liberty Relief International. Contributions are tax-deductible.

Liberty Relief International is an international humanitarian ministry of Liberty Counsel dedicated to helping persecuted Christians around the world.