Elevation Worship Releases New Album, 'There Is A Cloud'



"Our prayer is that the songs of this album will fuel your faith and renew your hope even if you are in the midst of a dry and barren season," says Chris Brown, one of the primary worship leaders and songwriters.



Drawing its title from an encounter with the Prophet Elijah and one of his servants during a severe season of drought and famine (1 Kings 18:42-45), THERE IS A CLOUD asks the listener to rediscover what it means to worship not solely on the mountaintop, but also in the valley – finding faith, joy, and gratitude in the midst of trial and difficulty.



As described by Relevant Magazine, "The latest album from Elevation Worship is about duality: THERE IS A CLOUD isn't only referring to overcoming darkness; its about exploring light in the midst of the process."



In support of the new album, Elevation Worship will be touring this spring as a part of Outcry Tour. They join Lauren Daigle and Jesus Culture, along with their Pastor, Steven Furtick, Lead Pastor of Elevation Church, and Levi Lusko, Lead Pastor of Fresh Life Church in Kalispell, Montana. Tour dates can be found at



THERE IS A CLOUD releases worldwide on March 17, 2017.



Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multi-site church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. Their previous album, "Here As In Heaven," featuring the song "O Come To The Altar," was named one of the top Christian music albums of 2016 by iTunes, Worship Leader Magazine, and others. They have toured previously with other prominent bands such as Hillsong Worship, Kari Jobe, Jesus Culture, and Rend Collective.



