Judson Press Books Receive Four Illumination Book Awards

Contact: Linda Johnson-LeBlanc, Judson Press, 610-768-2458



VALLEY FORGE, Penn., Jan. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judson Press garnered four medals in the 2017 Illumination Book Awards. The books are judged with an emphasis on innovation and creative ways of expressing a Christian worldview. The Judson Press titles won one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze award.



Illumination Book Award Gold Medal Winner

Still a Mother: Journeys Through Perinatal Bereavement edited by Joy M. Freeman and Tabatha D. Johnson —Family/Parenting category

Illumination Book Award Silver Medal Winners

Through Her Eyes: Bible Studies on Women in Scripture edited by Deborah Spink Winters—Bible Studies category



From Classism to Community: A Challenge for the Church by Jini Kilgore Cockroft—Ministry/Mission category

Illumination Book Award Bronze Medal Winner

Holy Heroes: The Gospel According to DC & Marvel by Scott Bayles—Ministry/Mission category

"It is always a thrill for us to see Judson Press' authors recognized in this way," said Laura Alden, publisher, "because it gives us another opportunity for us to lift up the amazing quality and contribution that each one of them makes to the Christian marketplace and ministry."



The Illumination Book Awards are designed to honor and bring increased recognition to the year's best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview. Award winners are chosen by experts from the fields of education, clergy, book production and bookselling. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded in each category.



Founded in 1824, Judson Press is the publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.



American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.



American Baptist Churches USA is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with more than 5,200 local congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engaged in God’s mission around the world.



To order Judson Press resources, visit www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.