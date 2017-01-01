Announcing the Release of Until Your Prodigal Comes Home: Encouragement Along the Way

HUNTINGTON, Conn., Nov. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Irene Bennett and her husband, Stephen, a former homosexual man, co-founded SBM Worldwide, Inc. in 2000 and TheParentsGroup.com in 2007. Together, they offer hope and help to men and women who struggle with unwanted same-sex attraction, the offer both one-on-one and group support, biblical resources, encouragement, and hope for parents, spouses, and family members with LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) loved ones.



Irene and Stephen have shared their story and ministry through many television and radio media appearances, including most recently appearances on The Eric Metaxas Show, DayStar's Joni Table Talk, and CBN's The 700 Club. They also take the message of God's love and hope for the homosexual through the gospel of Jesus Christ to churches and conferences worldwide. Irene resides in Shelton, Connecticut with Stephen and their two children.



ABOUT THE BOOK

In her first book, Until Your Prodigal Comes Home: Encouragement Along the Way, Irene Bennett helps brokenhearted Christian parents of a child who identifies as homosexual or struggles with same-sex attraction to gain God's perspective and find renewed strength and hope. She does this by sharing biblical truth and the wisdom and insight she has gained through her years of compassionate ministry to parents of an LGBT prodigal. Irene says, "I lovingly refer to the LGBT child as a 'prodigal' because it's a term which signifies that somewhere a parent is waiting, praying, and longing for a beloved child to come home."



For the past 18 years, these devastated parents have been turning to SBM Worldwide and TheParentsGroup.com daily, asking, How should I respond...what can I do? Irene's book offers answers through a foundation of Scriptural truth, along with real stories, encouragement from other parents, and practical guidance which can help parents navigate the challenges they may face both within their family and within a culture that is increasingly embracing an unbiblical view of homosexuality.



Chapters include:

Help, My Child is a Prodigal!



Keep Your Eyes Upon Jesus



Wait in Peace



Live with Courage and Conviction



Invite God to Strengthen Your Family



Fight for Your Prodigal's Heart



Let God's Promises Anchor Your Hope



Focus on the Big Picture



And Such Were Some of You, Stephen Bennett's Testimony

In Until Your Prodigal Comes Home: Encouragement Along the Way, Irene's encouraging message is that parents can respond to their LGBT child in a way that is both loving and biblical, they can walk in peace and hope, and they can look to the Lord with assurance that complete change is completely possible for their loved one—because with God, all things are possible!



Until Your Prodigal Comes Home: Encouragement Along the Way is available directly through the ministry of www.SBMWorldwide.com and your favorite booksellers.



