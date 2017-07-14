Family Research Council Praises Senate for Draft Bill Defunding Planned Parenthood, Replacing Obamacare with Pro-life Protections

Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, 866-FRC-NEWS or 866-372-6397



WASHINGTON, July 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The U.S. Senate has released a new draft of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (H.R. 1628, "BCRA"). BCRA, for one year, would eliminate more than $390 million (over 86%) of over $450 million in annual federal funding to Planned Parenthood, from all mandatory government spending programs. This is identical to the provision ruled to comply with the Senate's Byrd Rule in 2015. BCRA would also redirect funding to community health centers, which outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities 20 to 1 and offer a wider array of health care services, but not abortion. BCRA also would provide premium credits that may not be used for health care plans that cover elective abortion, a reversal of the massive Obamacare expansion of elective abortion. It also would provide states more funds and flexibility, without subsidizing abortion, to lower healthcare costs, which have risen dramatically under Obamacare, and therefore will provide families more affordable options to obtain healthcare suited to their needs.

Family Research Council (FRC) scored in favor of the House-passed version, the American Health Care Act, and overall supports the new Senate draft. While there are pro-life concerns with some provisions, such as the new $70 billion fund to insurers, this bill is moving in the pro-life direction.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement: