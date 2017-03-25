Gov. Cuomo: Stop Your Bigotry and Censorship and Approve the New York 'Choose Life' License Plate and the '911 Remembrance' License Plate Contact: Dr. Elizabeth Rex, The Children First Foundation , 914-629-3710 NEW YORK, March 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- At 1:00 PM this afternoon at Federal Hall, our Nation's first seat of government, beneath the Statue of President George Washington, our Founding Father and first President, Dr. Elizabeth Rex will hold a press conference to urge Governor Cuomo to finally lift the 2004 DMV moratorium that is blocking the approval of the "Choose Life" License Plate as well as the approval of the "911 Remembrance" License Plate. Press Conference Details: When: Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1 PM Where: On the steps of Federal Hall, 26 Wall St, New York, NY



On this historic Day let us recognize that children, whether born or unborn, are persons who have been endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights and to reaffirm our commitment to the proposition that all men, women and children, born and unborn, have been created equal and deserve Equal Protection under the U.S. Constitution.



It is time to put "Children First" in New York State and to promote the positive and loving pro-life choices of Adoption and Safe Haven which are choices every New Yorker can and should support with the approval of the New York "Choose Life" License Plate. Dr. Elizabeth Rex, Co-Founder and President of The Children First Foundation will be among the hundreds of marchers gathering in Foley Square at 9 AM this morning to participate in the First Annual International Gift of Life Walk to celebrate the International Day of the Unborn Child established by St. Pope John Paul II on March 25th, the Ancient Feast Day of the Annunciation and the Incarnation of Jesus Christ, when the Word of God became Man and dwelt among us as a tiny child in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary.Following the International Gift of Life Walk , Dr. Rex will carry her "Choose Life" Banner and a replica of the banned New York "Choose Life" License Plate to the Statue of George Washington on the steps of Federal Hall. Dr. Rex will hold a Press Conference at 1:00 PM and urge Gov. Cuomo and his DMV Commissioner to stop their "patently offensive" censorship and bigotry and immediately lift the 2004 DMV Moratorium and approve their pro-adoption plate with he faces of two smiling children and the words "Choose Life" as well as hundreds of other blocked specialty plates, including the "911 Remembrance Plate" that Governor Pataki unconscionably vetoed just weeks before the 5th Anniversary of the September 11, 2006 due to his DMV Moratorium which was deliberately put in place on August 2, 2004 in order to block the approval of the New York "Choose Life" License Plate.On this historic Day let us recognize that children, whether born or unborn, are persons who have been endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights and to reaffirm our commitment to the proposition that all men, women and children, born and unborn, have been created equal and deserve Equal Protection under the U.S. Constitution.It is time to put "Children First" in New York State and to promote the positive and loving pro-life choices of Adoption and Safe Haven which are choices every New Yorker can and should support with the approval of the New York "Choose Life" License Plate.

