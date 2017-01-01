Are We No More Than Machines? Author makes persuasive case that science doesn't have all the answers about humanity Contact: Kevin Wandra , Carmel Communications, 404-788-1276 SAN FRANCISCO, Aug.15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Many scientists and philosophers believe that each of us is just a mortal, and that we are no better than any other kind of animal -- indeed, just a machine, no more than a temporary association of molecules that will one day disband in order to become other things. By their account, there is no afterlife and the existence of mankind is purely the outcome of chance events. Michael Augros demonstrates how an astute use of common sense and a study of common human experience reveal that there is more to you -- much more -- than science could possibly say in his new book, THE IMMORTAL IN YOU: How Human Nature is More Than Science Can Say. Augros provides a modern response to the ancient exhortation "Know thyself," delivering a wealth of fresh, powerful and uplifting ideas about what it is to be human that demolish the errors of scientism. He meticulously refutes the notions that there never was any tendency, natural or supernatural, to produce life and the human mind, and that the universe is hostile or indifferent toward you, and you occupy no special place within it. Augros refuses to bash science but makes a persuasive case that science doesn't have all the answers -- or even the best questions. He explains why the soul, mind and human purpose are real, even if the sciences can't detect them. "A fascinating journey of intelligent exploration into the greatest and most mysterious thing in the universe: your self, your nature and your destiny," Peter Kreeft, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College, says of THE IMMORTAL IN YOU. "This is far and away the best book I have ever read about the nature of mankind as far as natural reason can know it. On a scale of 1 to 10, I have to give it a 12." For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Michael Augros, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or [email protected] ) of Carmel Communications.

