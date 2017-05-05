ELNAC.org Names Alexandria Carruth - Director of Development



In a Wednesday afternoon announcement, ELNAC officials said "We are excited to have Alexandria join our team. Her energy, drive, and creativity, as well as her strong faith, make her a great addition to our ministry."



"I am thrilled to be joining ELNAC," said Carruth. "I have such a passion for sharing the incredible mission work, education programs, and word of God in Cuba. As a DFW native, I know that our community will be a blessing to the people of Cuba in so many wonderful ways. This role will allow me to join an amazing organization, in both DFW and Cuba, and to support what I believe is not only a beautiful mission, but an opportunity to bring awareness of the passion of the Cuban people, and the partnership that has grown between ELNAC and our Cuban family."



About ELNAC:

DALLAS, May 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Empowering the Nations - ELNAC, a Dallas based non-profit serving and supporting a Christian Ministry in Cuba, is proud to introduce Alexandria Carruth as its new Director of Development. Carruth has almost 7 years of experience in event planning, fundraising, major gifts solicitation, planned giving, grant writing, and annual fund solicitation. Carruth holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Management from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She lives in Fort Worth. Carruth officially started May 1.

