PureFlix.com Debuts New Faith-Based Original Series 'Hilton Head Island'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Pure Flix.com, the leader in faith and family streaming video, is debuting this Friday "Hilton Head Island", a 22-episode "hope opera" which chronicles the lives of a family in the high-powered world of network television.

The original, half-hour drama -- created in the tradition of "All My Children", "General Hospital" and "Falcon Crest"-- is available exclusively on PureFlix.com and represents the company's seventh original series since mid-2015.

Unlike most modern-day daytime dramas or soap operas, "Hilton Head Island" avoids language, sex and violence surprises. Instead, it focuses on the power of prayer and faith as the fictional Trisk family deals with a crisis that threatens to destroy their personal and professional lives.

The show's stars include Donna Mills ("General Hospital", "Knots Landing"), Antonio Sabato Jr. ("General Hospital", "The Bold and the Beautiful"), Crystal Hunt ("One Life to Live", "Guiding Light"), Michael Swan ("The Bold and the Beautiful", "As The World Turns") and others.

"We have very high hopes for 'Hilton Head Island' as it represents the next step for us in terms of our original series lineup," said Greg Gudorf, CEO of PureFlix.com. "This 'hope opera' is designed to show that there's a place for strong values and wholesomeness even when dealing with modern-day issues and drama."

"Hilton Head Island" is set in the iconic resort city in South Carolina and follows the Trisk family, which owns the fictional ISLE Television Network. When the family patriarch Daniel Trisk--played by Swan--falls seriously ill, his family begins battling over control of the media empire, while employing the power of prayer and faith to avoid ruining the family's legacy.

The show will be released in three-episode blocks. The first seven episodes will be available November 10, followed by two other episode blocks in subsequent weeks.

