Theological Degree by Dissertation

Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, 607-754-0133; www.luderwycliffe.com

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Luder-Wycliffe Theological Seminary is pleased to announce their newest model of degree acceleration through the mode of Degree by Dissertation (thesis). It is offered in the following degree levels:

1. Master of Theology (M.Th.)

2. Master of Divinity (M.Div.)

3. Doctor of Theology (Th.D.)

4. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

**Masters Dissertation requires 50,000 words.

**Doctoral Dissertation requires 75,000 words.

What are the benefits of earning a Degree by Dissertation?

* It can dramatically shorten the earning time for a degree.

* It can focus in on a specific discipline of study.

* It offers the student a chance to work primarily alone. (Supervision as needed)

* It gives the student a chance to choose his or her own subject matter.

* The dissertation/thesis can be made into a book to sell, once the work is complete.

For more information and guidelines, please visit the Luder Wycliffe Seminary website at: www.luderwycliffe.com

