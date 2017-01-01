Theological Degree by Dissertation

Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, 607-754-0133; www.luderwycliffe.com
ENDICOTT, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Luder-Wycliffe Theological Seminary is pleased to announce their newest model of degree acceleration through the mode of Degree by Dissertation (thesis). It is offered in the following degree levels:
1. Master of Theology (M.Th.)
2. Master of Divinity (M.Div.)
3. Doctor of Theology (Th.D.)
4. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)
**Masters Dissertation requires 50,000 words.
**Doctoral Dissertation requires 75,000 words.
What are the benefits of earning a Degree by Dissertation?
* It can dramatically shorten the earning time for a degree.
* It can focus in on a specific discipline of study.
* It offers the student a chance to work primarily alone. (Supervision as needed)
* It gives the student a chance to choose his or her own subject matter.
* The dissertation/thesis can be made into a book to sell, once the work is complete.
For more information and guidelines, please visit the Luder Wycliffe Seminary website at: www.luderwycliffe.com
Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson at: (607) 754-0133