Specific Waste Industries Targeted for Enabling Last Abortion Facility in Kentucky

After victory over Stericycle, awareness campaign begins new phase – regional companies.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In 2016, Created Equal launched #ProjectWeakLink aimed at forcing Stericycle, America's largest medical waste hauler to cease disposing of aborted fetuses for Planned Parenthood. On June 1, 2017, Stericycle disclosed (see pages four and five of the amended complaint) the cancellation of hundreds of contracts (over 400 in the past few years) with abortion facilities.

This huge development has forced Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry to take on the difficult task of finding other means to dispose of aborted babies. As evidenced by this video, many facilities are having difficulty doing so.



Recently, National Abortion Federation President and CEO, Vicki Saporta, who represents hundreds of independent abortion mills across the country, spoke on National Public Radio saying, "There are very few companies that do what Stericycle did, and when companies like Stericycle give in to the harassment of anti-choice proponents, it puts an unfair burden on abortion providers."



Saporta also said her group is "closely monitoring Created Equal's campaign."



"If abortionists are going to kill babies, they should be forced to dispose of the bodies by themselves. We will stay one step ahead of the abortion cartel." – Mark Harrington, National Director, Created Equal



Having proven the concept, we are launching phase two of #ProjectWeakLink, which is aimed at regional and local waste providers throughout the US.



Enter Specific Waste Industries.

Specific Waste Industries disposes of aborted children and the instruments used to kill them for EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, KY and other abortion clinics in the region.

Watch VIDEO of Specific Waste picking up dead babies at the Cincinnati, OH Planned Parenthood.

We are NOW calling on Specific Waste Industries to cease disposing of aborted babies and the instruments used to kill them for Planned Parenthood and the abortion cartel.



