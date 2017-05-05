Day Gardner, President of National Black Pro-Life Union Vows Continued Support for President Trump as He Continues to Fulfill Pro-Life Promises Contact: Day Gardner, National Black Pro-Life Union, 202-834-0844



WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Day Gardner, President of National Black Pro-Life Union: President Trump proved throughout his first 100 days that he truly is a leader who can -with God's grace -make America GREAT again.



The amazing news that the House has finally kicked Obamacare to the curb is a burst of of fresh spring air and truly energizes the base.



This legislation will halt the Obamacare expansion of abortion by preventing taxpayer funding of health care plans that cover abortion on-demand and will also defund Planned Parenthood.



It's a big win for President Trump, and America as a whole. We are now urging the Senate to quickly approve the bill.



The National Black Pro-Life Union was the first pro-life organization to endorse candidate Trump for President. We are very proud of that fact.



We continue to be in awe of President Trump for his boldness, his strength and laser-like focus in keeping campaign promises in spite of extreme hostility and vulgarity from the media and the left.



Through the fire, to the limit, to the "wall," we are still standing with President Trump...stronger than we ever did.

