Public Advocate Presses Campaign Against William Pryor

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate made this statement on the occasion of the Right to Life March today: "Thank you to the over one million Americans who have viewed our videos, seen our online messages or our emails during the past week including many at last week's inauguration.



"This week, published reports name 3 finalists with William Pryor no longer, reportedly, the top candidate of three possible 'finalists.'



"I credit massive public opposition from our supporters and others who object to the possible nomination of a Supreme Court nominee, William Pryor, who persecutes Christian students, attacks the 10 Commandments, removes a pro-life Judge, cancels elections, is a transgender defender and puts gay clubs in middle schools.



"Since the inauguration we have been talking to many conservative, pro-family Americans who had no idea how dangerous a Supreme Court Justice William Pryor would be and they are only learning now.



"Today, I welcome Right to Life Marchers. Using our proven methods Public Advocate will use online social media to reach Washington participants in the March.



"On Saturday, we email nationwide subscribers and supporters a report on our activities including sample questions for constituents to ask senators about William Pryor.



"Public Advocate has mailed, tweeted or posted on social websites a letter to all 100 U.S. Senators with questions to Ask William Pryor, if President Trump nominates him next week.



"While we hope Mr. Pryor will not be nominated, if our complaints are ignored, we think these are questions that have to be answered if anti-God backstabber William Pryor is Trump's nominee." List of questions for U.S. Senators to ask William Pryor if nominated are posted here:

www.publicadvocateusa.org/library/PA_Questions_for_Pryor_set_1.pdf



Sample of Questions:



Transgender topic: Do you believe that a biological male becomes a woman whenever he self identifies as a woman?



Do you believe Christians have first amendment rights? ( Keeton v. Anderson-Wiley)



Questions on Same Sex Marriage, Judges Honoring God, and Religious liberty.



