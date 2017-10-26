Exodus Mandate to Celebrate 20th Anniversary October 26, 2017

Contact: Frontline Ministries, Inc., 803-714-1744, [email protected]; www.exodusmandate.org



COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Frontline Ministries, Inc., will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Exodus Mandate Project with a gala banquet October 26, 2017. The featured speaker will be noted author and award-winning journalist, Cal Thomas.



One of the most widely read and most highly regarded voices on the American political scene, Cal Thomas has a twice-weekly column in hundreds of newspapers. For 19 years he was a commentator on Fox News Channel, including his own show After Hours, and was a panelist for Fox News Watch.



Thomas, a graduate of American University, is a veteran of broadcast and print journalism. He has worked for NBC News in Washington, D.C., and hosted his own program on CNBC which was nominated for a Cable ACE Award in 1995. In 2011, he received the William F. Buckley, Jr., Award for Media Excellence from the Media Research Center. Thomas has written 10 books, the latest of which is What Works: Common Sense Solutions for a Stronger America published in 2014 on the 30th anniversary of his syndicated column. He has four children and eleven grandchildren and resides in the D.C. area. His wife of 51 years, Charlotte Ray Thomas, passed away in February this year.



The theme for the evening will be "Find us Faithful," in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the world-changing Reformation of 1517. By revisiting that era, today's evangelical Church, the rightful heir to that rich theology and history, can find strength and renewed hope.



The banquet at the Brookland Baptist Conference Center (1066 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169), will open the doors at 6:00 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m. A VIP reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Business attire is required. Tickets may be purchased for both events online at exodusmandate20.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please, contact the office at [email protected], 803-714-1744. A press conference will be held at same location at 5:00 p.m. A block of rooms has been secured at Hampton Inn-Airport for out-of-town guests with shuttle service to & from the banquet. Reservations can be made at hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/south-carolina/hampton-inn-columbia-i-26-airport-CAEWEHX/index.html.



The Exodus Mandate Project has become a leading advocate in America for K-12 Christian and home-based education as an alternative to state-run public schools. Exodus Mandate was launched by E. Ray Moore in 1997. Rev. Moore is a retired Army Reserve Chaplain and veteran of Gulf War I, where he received a Bronze Star for meritorious duty. He and his wife, Gail, began homeschooling in 1977, among the first to pioneer the modern home schooling movement. As a result of Exodus Mandate and the efforts of similar organizations, an estimated 2.5 million children will be home schooling this year – and millions more will be attending Christian and private schools.

Ray Moore states, "For over 20 years, I have traveled across the country promoting the mission of the Exodus Mandate, encouraging and assisting Christian families and churches to leave the state-sponsored public school system for the promised land of K-12 Christian schools or home schooling. My hope and prayer is that a fresh obedience by churches and families in the education of their children according to biblical commands will prove to be a key for the revival and reformation of our families, churches and culture. Neither the state nor government has any God-ordained role in the education and discipleship of children, which belongs to the family and the Church."



For more information, please, contact: Frontline Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 12072, Columbia, SC 29211, (803) 714-1744, www.exodusmandate.org, [email protected].