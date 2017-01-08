Ronald Blue & Co., Thrivent Trust Co. Join and Expand as Nationwide Trust Company Opportunity Provides Enhanced Trust Company Services for Clients



ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ronald Blue & Co., one of the largest, fee-only independent wealth management firms in the U.S., has joined with Thrivent Trust Company, a subsidiary of Thrivent Financial, to offer a comprehensive suite of services through a nationwide trust company to assist individuals and families in making financial decisions consistent with their values.



Both companies serve clients who believe that when their faith informs their financial planning strategies, they experience a healthier relationship with money and live more generous lives.



Thrivent is providing the trust company business structure through its subsidiary, Thrivent Trust Company. The nationwide trust company will have two divisions: Ronald Blue Trust will continue to serve clients with complex financial needs across generations, including clients previously served by Ronald Blue & Co. Thrivent Trust will continue to provide trust and estate settlement services, as well as investment management solutions, through Thrivent Financial representatives who serve individuals across the United States.



Nicholas Stonestreet will serve as CEO of the newly expanded trust company, which will be part of Thrivent Holdings, a division of Thrivent. Until a new name is chosen, the company will continue to be known as Thrivent Trust Company.



The new entity enables Ronald Blue & Co. to transition to a trust company and provide its clients with enhanced service offerings. As a trustee, Ronald Blue Trust will be able to direct the everyday activities of the trust in accordance with its guidelines, pay bills and taxes, and provide enhanced estate planning services and philanthropic counsel.



This opportunity allows Thrivent, which will acquire the assets of Ronald Blue & Co., to accelerate its mission of helping Christians be wise with money and live generously, while also providing them with access to Ronald Blue Trust's experience and expertise in serving clients with complex financial needs across generations.



"Both Thrivent and Ronald Blue & Co. have a long history of providing guidance to clients who want to connect their values with their finances," said Jim Thomsen, president of Thrivent Holdings. "By joining together, we believe each company will be able to more effectively serve current clients, while also building a presence and expanding their reach to serve more individuals in the future."



About Ronald Blue & Co.

Founded in 1979, Ronald Blue & Co. is one of the largest independent fee-only wealth management firms in the United States. The firm provides comprehensive financial strategies based on biblical wisdom designed to enrich the lives of clients across the wealth spectrum in key areas including financial, retirement and estate trust planning, investment management and solutions, family office services, philanthropic counsel and strategies, business consulting and institutional client services. The company serves 7,000 clients and has more than $7 billion in assets under management and advisement, with a network of 13 offices across the country and four distinct divisions. For more information, go to www.ronblue.com. Financial data as of 8/01/17.



About Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Financial is a financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously. As a membership organization, it offers its more than 2 million member-owners a broad range of products, services and guidance from financial representatives nationwide. For more than a century it has helped members make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, work and worship. It has $116.5 billion in assets under management and advisement as of 12/31/16. For more information, visit www.thrivent.com.

