40 Days for Life Keeps Growing ... Planned Parenthood Keeps Shrinking



"More than 150 of these peaceful vigils will be taking place in front of Planned Parenthood facilities in the United States," said 40 Days for Life president Shawn Carney. "While Planned Parenthood remains the largest abortion chain in the United States, 2017 has not been a good year for them."



As 40 Days for Life has grown even larger in 2017, just this summer Planned Parenthood shut down abortion centers in Chandler, Arizona; Vacaville, California; and Sioux City, Iowa. Additionally, Planned Parenthood announced it would close referral centers in Casper, Wyoming and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.



"At all of those locations, faithful Christians prayed on the sidewalks outside during 40 Days for Life vigils," Carney said. "All total, we are now aware of 90 abortion centers that have gone out of business permanently following 40 Days for Life vigils since our coordinated campaigns began in 2007. We don't take credit. We just note that people prayed for an end to abortion in their communities, and the places that offered abortions then closed.



"Former Planned Parenthood employees have reported that the 'no show' rate for an abortion appointment goes as high as 75% when people are out in front praying," Carney said. "Going out to these places is the ultimate way to defund the abortion giant."



Internationally, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being conducted for the first time in three new countries – Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary and Taiwan. "All of our prayers – gathered together as one – can make an enormous difference," said Carney.



40 Days for Life consists of 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach. Two campaigns are conducted each year – one in the fall, and one during the Christian season of lent. The dates for the current campaign are September 27 through November 5.



The first 40 Days for Life vigil was conducted outside a Planned Parenthood abortion center in Bryan, Texas in 2004. That facility closed in 2013, and the former Planned Parenthood building now serves as 40 Days for Life's international headquarters.

