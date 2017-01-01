Hollywood Academy Promises Reform But Mainstream Media Ignores New Movie About Hollywood Reform

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Just as the Harvey Weinstein scandal was starting to peak, Matrix Entertainment premiered the final installment of its 4-part mini-series addressing proposed reforms of Hollywood studios and the New York Media. See MAINSTREAM -- How Hollywood Movies and the New York Media Are Promoting the Globalist Agenda at www.MainstreamMedia.us/premiere

Notice of the Premiere was sent out to 3,500 radio, TV and print news outlets -- essentially the entire U.S. Mainstream Media. And how many covered the Premiere? Just six independent outlets -- a complete media blackout.

So why is MAINSTREAM a movie probably NOT coming to a theater near you? Why wouldn't a CONTROL GROUP executive like a Harvey Weinstein greenlight MAINSTREAM's production? Why did all the mainstream anchors, pundits and movie stars invited to interview for MAINSTREAM run like rats on a sinking ship? What holy water could MAINSTREAM possibly be tossing about to cause such a blackout? Read on:

MAINSTREAM traces Hollywood's origins from the early art-driven movie moguls to the profit-driven corporations of today. With the government-decreed divestiture of movie theaters in 1948, the Golden Age of Hollywood was destroyed. Along with this destruction of the "studio system," movies became increasingly formulaic, exploitative, violent and produced by a small "control group" of insiders. Then, with the advent of TV and various influences from Europe, Hollywood movies descended into a morass of cultural Marxist-infested political correctness that gave birth to what we now know as the MAINSTREAM MEDIA.

Governed by just 6 huge conglomerates, Hollywood movies and the New York-based media have become involved with hundreds of predatory, unethical and often times illegal business practices that result in discrimination against talents, crews, executives and whole populations. In other words, the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are just the tip of the iceberg.

Worse, the movies and network news have become a tool of the Globalist Agenda, an agenda to outsource the U.S. manufacturing base in the name of "free trade" and destroy the American Middle Class in the name of "stockholder value." Liberal, anti-Christian, anti-conservative Hollywood has become one of the "big bad" corporations it endlessly dramatizes in its violence-promoting movies.

-- Discussion of Hollywood's predatory business practices welcome --

-- MAINSTREAM is distributed by MoviePubs.net --