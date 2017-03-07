Musser to Release European Bestseller in States

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- There's no place like hope. And that is especially true for loyal readers in the United States who have been long awaiting the release of European-bestseller The Long High Way Home. Come March 7, 2017, Elizabeth Musser's acclaimed novel serves not only as a wonderful story but a gift.

Musser says, "Much of the novel is based on true stories that occurred at The Oasis, a ministry center to refugees outside Vienna where International Teams missionaries have served up coffee and Christ for over 25 years. As pastors to missionaries with International Teams, my husband and I have had the chance to see this ministry up close. We are delighted to be giving 50% of the proceeds from The Long Highway Home to International Teams refugee ministries."

The story itself follows Bobbie Blake who served at The Oasis for years before moving back to America. Now she's returned 'home' to The Oasis. Something about incurable cancer makes a body want to be at home . . . Even if home does hold memories of loss and love.

Her niece comes along on this European trip to look after Bobbie, but Tracie could use some looking after herself post-breakup.

When The Refugee Highway brings news of a persecuted Iranian family, the pair find themselves included in the rescue mission. Only nothing could prepare them for the perils they face on the long highway to hope.

ELIZABETH MUSSER writes 'entertainment with a soul' from her writing chalet--tool shed--outside Lyon, France. Elizabeth's highly acclaimed, best-selling novel, The Swan House, was named one of Amazon's Top Christian Books of the Year and one of Georgia's Top Ten Novels of the Past 100 Years (Georgia Backroads, 2009). All of Elizabeth's novels have been translated into multiple languages. The Long Highway Home has been a bestseller in Europe.

For over twenty-five years, Elizabeth and her husband, Paul, have been involved in missions' work in Europe with International Teams. The Mussers have two sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren who all live way too far away in America. www.elizabethmusser.com