Taffi Dollar is Poised to Change Lives and Attitudes with the Release of Gender Roles: A Grace-Based Perspective Contact: Anthony Jackson, 954-560-0426



COLLEGE PARK, Ga., March 9, 2017 /



Gender Roles expounds on God's original intent for mankind, the definition and purpose of biblical equality, why this message is necessary for people today, and how it can change lives. You can pre-order copies of Gender Roles: A Grace Based Perspective at



In conjunction with the release of Gender Roles, Taffi Dollar Entities and the Radical Women's Ministry of World Changers Church International will kick off the Radical Revolution Women's Conference at the World Dome in College Park, Georgia, on Friday, March 16, 2017. Attendees will hear from Taffi Dollar, Connie Smith, Dr. Bernice King, and Cynthia Brazelton and more. Plenary session speakers include Dr. Catherine Brewton, Carol Jones, Toya Exnicious, and Alyssa Worrell. Dynamic male speakers will include Creflo Dollar, Michael Smith, and radio host, Willie Moore, Jr. Conference attendees will receive biblical knowledge and understanding about their God-given power and authority, as well as God's plan for gender roles in relationships, leadership, and business. The Radical Revolution Experience will also travel to Houston and New York City in 2017.



To register and purchase tickets for the 2017 Radical Revolution Experience Women's Conference in College Park, Georgia, visit Contact: Anthony Jackson, 954-560-0426COLLEGE PARK, Ga., March 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Get ready for a new and powerful revelation for the body of Christ! Taffi Dollar started the new year with a fresh vision for change and a blueprint for renewing lives. At the Radical Revolution Women's Conference in March 2017, she will release her new book, Gender Roles: A Grace-Based Perspective.Gender Roles expounds on God's original intent for mankind, the definition and purpose of biblical equality, why this message is necessary for people today, and how it can change lives. You can pre-order copies of Gender Roles: A Grace Based Perspective at www.taffidollar.org In conjunction with the release of Gender Roles, Taffi Dollar Entities and the Radical Women's Ministry of World Changers Church International will kick off the Radical Revolution Women's Conference at the World Dome in College Park, Georgia, on Friday, March 16, 2017. Attendees will hear from Taffi Dollar, Connie Smith, Dr. Bernice King, and Cynthia Brazelton and more. Plenary session speakers include Dr. Catherine Brewton, Carol Jones, Toya Exnicious, and Alyssa Worrell. Dynamic male speakers will include Creflo Dollar, Michael Smith, and radio host, Willie Moore, Jr. Conference attendees will receive biblical knowledge and understanding about their God-given power and authority, as well as God's plan for gender roles in relationships, leadership, and business. The Radical Revolution Experience will also travel to Houston and New York City in 2017.To register and purchase tickets for the 2017 Radical Revolution Experience Women's Conference in College Park, Georgia, visit www.TaffiDollar.org . Tickets are $45 per person and conference attendees may purchase a $40 meal ticket for ALL conference meals. For more information, visit www.taffidollor.org