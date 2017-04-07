Books Abounding with Author Kelli Bolton Contact: Kelli Bolton, 614-599-0197



COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2017 /



Her books include issues such as; unforgiveness, rejection, pride, jealousy, envy, betrayal, morality and singleness.



"Past & Present"-A story about two pastors in one city with an unresolved issue from the past. Will they be able to work together in the present to aid in a desperate situation?



"Remember Josephine"- A modern day adaptation of the story of Joseph. Josephine Jacobs finds herself facing her family after many years of separation just as Joseph did, will she be able to forgive them and love like Joseph did?



"He That Findeth"- Karen Shepard was beginning to think she was "man repellant" because the prospects of her being "found" were starting to look dim and the fact that she was friends with three other women that had a different view of "finding a man" made it seem hopeless. Will there ever be one that will "findeth" her.



