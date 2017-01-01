Worldwide Marriage Encounter Releases a Perception Survey Across North America [email protected] Contact: Dick & Diane Baumbach, Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), 321-544-3440, 909-332-7309 [email protected] SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) gears up for its 50th Anniversary Convention next year, it released a short perception survey that can be accessed by going to http://tiny.cc/WWME-Perceptions-Survey it was announced today by Carlos & Citlalli Palomares and Fr. Vincent Clemente, the WWME North American Weekend Pillar Ecclesial Team. "We would like married couples from all over North America to complete the survey so we can clearly see how the movement is perceived by both couples who have completed a Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend as well as those who have not," the Palomares and Fr. Clemente explained. They added that the survey is also available in Spanish at http://tiny.cc/EMM-Perceptions-Survey or http://tiny.cc/EMM-Percepciones-Encuesta The survey takes 5 to 7 minutes to complete and can be completely anonymous. The results of the survey will be announced in October at a United States WWME board meeting. "We are truly pleased and happy that this perception survey has been created so we can get a good look at how married couples perceive Worldwide Marriage Encounter and its various programs," said Gene & Maggie Tokraks and Bishop Bill Skylstad, the WWME North American leadership team. A perception survey focusing on priests, clergy and religious is planned for later in the year. Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at the parish where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. Priests are also encouraged to attend a WWME weekend, which offers insights into their relationship with the church and their parishioners, and how their Sacrament of Holy Orders interacts with the Sacrament of Matrimony. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org , or contact the WWME national office at (909) 863-9963. Media inquiries -Please contact Dick & Diane Baumbach at 321-544-3440 / [email protected] or [email protected]

