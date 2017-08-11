Public Wreath Ceremony by the Evangelical Church Alliance International at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier



WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2017 / Contact: Dr. Robert H. Turrill, President & CEO, Evangelical Church Alliance International , 815-937-0720WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- To honor the sacrifices of all service members and their families made to ensure the exercise of religious freedom in our nation, the leadership of the Evangelical Church Alliance International, along with two of its Department of Defense endorsed chaplains, will be conducting a Public Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on August 11, 2017 at 11:15 a.m., Arlington National Cemetery. For more information, please contact President & CEO, Dr. Robert H. Turrill, 815-937-0720, or visit the denomination's website at www.ecainternational.org

