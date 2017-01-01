Ryan Bomberger, Prolife Factivist and Author of Not Equal, to Keynote March for Life Conference Contact: Bethany Marie, The Radiance Foundation, 877-517-4463, [email protected]



WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- 2017 has already seen major legislative prolife victories. Emmy Award-winning creative director, international speaker, prolife factivist, and author Ryan Bomberger is excited to continue to play a role in this changing landscape. Co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, a life-affirming non-profit educational organization, Bomberger has been praised by pro-life, pro-family, pro-liberty leaders across the country for his powerful ability to illuminate tough social issues in the context of God-given Purpose. Dr. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King, Jr. calls him a "creative genius." He is the keynote speaker at this year's March for Life conference held the day before hundreds of thousands of prolife Americans march for human dignity in Washington. He will speak about the 'Power of One' at 9am EST on Thursday, January 26th at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel (event will be Facebook Livestreamed).



"Life is the most fundamental civil right. Rights are useless without it," says Bomberger, author of the new book Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong. "As someone conceived in rape yet adopted and loved, I have a great appreciation for the triumph that can rise from tragedy. My birthmom gave me the chance to live. My parents gave me love. God gave me purpose."



Bomberger keynotes about fifty events annually. He addresses a myriad of social issues including abortion, adoption, fatherlessness, #BlackLivesMatter, racism, family, First Amendment issues, and the War on Common Sense. In a free speech debacle, he emerged victorious in federal court after being sued by the NAACP for exercising his First Amendment rights and accurately parodying the pro-abortion organization's name. "This lawsuit was a reminder that many of those who claim to carry the mantle of civil rights have partnered with an abortion industry that fundamentally believes we are not created equal. Been there. Done with that!"



Bomberger is a father of four (two of whom were adopted). He is passionate about addressing the devastating impact of fatherlessness, especially in the black community.



"Every human life has purpose, in and out of the womb," declares Bomberger who is committed to factivism, illuminating truths that counter the false narratives about the human condition.



The Radiance Foundation will also hold a powerful night of prayer and worship to end abortion, OneVoiceDC, Thursday the 26th from 7p-9:30p at the main March for Life Hotel (Renaissance Washington DC Downtown Hotel). The event is free and will be livestreamed from their co-sponsor's page, www.facebook.com/bound4LIFE.