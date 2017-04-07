Church of God, OneHope Begin Strategic Global Partnership



POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2017 /



OneHope is committed to serving the local church in reaching children and youth worldwide through outcome-based programs. Through this global partnership, Church of God will be equipped to exponentially reach and disciple millions of children in the more than 180 countries where they work. Currently, Church of God and OneHope are collaborating with other ministries to create an outcome-based program for the North American market of youth ministers and leaders. The initiative will include specific outcomes for youth discipleship and measures for indicators of growth.



The Executive Committee of the Church of God will allow OneHope to serve the Church of God ministry by providing Scripture engagement resources through both print and digital formats to children and youth within the denomination worldwide.



The Church of God will endorse and promote OneHope as an organization that serves their children's and youth ministries. Among their partners and networks, the Church of God will help share OneHope's commitment to reach every child with God's Word.



"Although we have served thousands of Church of God churches around the world for the last 30 years, we are thrilled that this new partnership will allow us to strategize in a more intentional way to reach more children with God’s Word than ever before," said Rob Hoskins, president of OneHope.



The global partnership will also help to support Church of God's recent vision for the FINISH Commitment, a "Global Church Focus on the Great Commission." OneHope's vision aligns with the FINISH Commitment as the ministry mobilizes partnerships and resources the Church to reach every child, in every nation, by the year 2030.



