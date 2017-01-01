Victims' Lobby is Crashing

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- For two decades, the Catholic League has been reporting on the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). It is a thoroughly corrupt outfit imbued with a pathological hatred of the Catholic Church. To top things off, it ill serves the people it claims to help.

Two recent developments indicate that this professional victims’ lobby is crashing: a) its executive director, David Clohessy, has resigned, and b) it has been sued by a former employee who blew the whistle on its unseemly practices.