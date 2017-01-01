We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Victims' Lobby is Crashing
 
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- For two decades, the Catholic League has been reporting on the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). It is a thoroughly corrupt outfit imbued with a pathological hatred of the Catholic Church. To top things off, it ill serves the people it claims to help.
 
Two recent developments indicate that this professional victims’ lobby is crashing: a) its executive director, David Clohessy, has resigned, and b) it has been sued by a former employee who blew the whistle on its unseemly practices.
 
Bill Donohue compared the allegations in the lawsuit against SNAP to years of Catholic League research on it: the results are devastating. To read his analysis, SNAP Implodes, click here.