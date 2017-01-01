Ratio Christi to Present 'The Supernatural: Fact Or Fiction' During Purdue University Symposium

Contact: Sheryl Young, Media Outreach Coordinator, Ratio Christi, 813-486-8594, [email protected]



INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance announces another stellar program for the ministry's second participation in Purdue University's annual Symposium, February 3-5.



This year's theme is "The Supernatural: Fact or Fiction," addressing, in part, the credibility of contemporary and biblical miracle claims. New Testament scholar Dr. Craig Keener will deliver the keynote speech addressing the question, "Are Miracles Intellectually Credible?"



Keener is the author of a two-volume book set, Miracles: The Credibility of the New Testament Accounts, and numerous other publications including the IVP Bible Background Commentary. He has been recognized with multiple book awards from Christianity Today.



Keener will present additional plenary sessions. One will deal with the notion of the Historical Jesus exploring the evidence for our knowledge of Jesus, and another will center on racial reconciliation in light of current events in our culture, connecting it to the question concerning divine-human reconciliation (a celebrated theme of the Reformation 500 years ago in 1517). He has a vested interest in speaking on racial reconciliation as he is white and his wife is black. Keener is also ordained in an African American denomination. His wife is a scholar and was a former refugee in her nation of Congo. Together they work toward ethnic reconciliation in America and Africa. This has relevance to both the refugee crisis and "Black Lives Matter" issues.



See the Symposium website for additional speakers, more information, and to sign up for the Live Stream event if you are not local.



Ratio Christi is an international campus ministry which exists to equip students and faculty with scientific, philosophical, and historical reasons for following Jesus. With these sources of evidence for biblical truth, Ratio Christi students and leaders also make it their purpose to respectfully share Christ's message with those who have yet to hear it or receive it.



Dr. Corey Miller is president and CEO of Ratio Christi and an adjunct professor of Philosophy and Comparative Religions at Indiana University-Kokomo. Miller states:

"Ratio Christi brings the truth and relevance of the Christian worldview to the university and relates it to current cultural events, partnering with other organizations in the process. We have candid discussions with non-believers, from students to professors. The Purdue Symposium involves dozens of campus ministries and churches, and the main event will be live streamed to Ratio Christi chapters and other university ministries across the country and around the world."

Members of the media are welcome to interview Miller or Keener before or during the Symposium by contacting Sheryl Young, Ratio Christi Media Outreach Coordinator, [email protected] or 813-486-8594.