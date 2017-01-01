Roy Moore's Victory Shows Voters Want an End to Business as Usual, says Family Research Council Action

Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, 866-FRC-NEWS



WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council Action offered congratulations to Roy Moore on his primary election as the next U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama.



FRC Action PAC, the political action committee connected with Family Research Council Action, endorsed Moore's Senate candidacy.



Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"Alabama voters are sending a clear and unmistakable message to Washington: 'We want an end to business as usual.' Roy Moore's victory will echo throughout the country and help bring an end to the Senate's trail of broken promises.

"Despite voters giving Republicans the majority in the House, the Senate and now control of the White House, almost every promise made to voters over the last seven years has been broken in the U.S. Senate.

"While Republicans in the House working with President Trump approved a measure to repeal Obamacare, it died in the Senate. The House approved a measure that would end taxpayer funding of abortion, and it died in the Senate. The House approved a measure that would repeal the onerous provision of Dodd-Frank that is choking our economy. And again, it is buried in the Senate.

"Judge Moore was elected because he is a promise keeper who will stand up for our Constitution. I congratulate Roy Moore and look forward to working with him on important issues in the U.S. Senate," concluded Perkins.

