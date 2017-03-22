The Man Child Starts, Asking for Serious Believers, Book Online Explains End-Time Rapture Truth



CLATSKANIE, Ore., March 22, 2017 /



"Christianity today is a mess - if you were God the Father, would you invite people of competing denominations who teach ministries other than Jesus' Gospel and people more loyal to them than Jesus to heaven to practice their divided loyalties like they do on earth? The man child will help unite people under Jesus first."



"It's fine to talk about the rapture of the church but denominations are not church according to Revelation 17:5. Jesus' man child is His church. First Pope Paul is least in Jesus' Kingdom, and those who follow his example may be saved but are not worth taking to heaven until they obey Rev. 18:4 to walk with God personally."



"Christian politicians refuse to obey the Constitution to make schools teach Jesus' gospel



"The Man Child is needed to turn the world to Jesus by force of serious rod of iron prayers to love Jesus and cast out Satan. The rod of iron clause in Rev. 12:5 is explained in Rev. 2:26-27. It is the power to smash nations, not praying to create good feelings."



"Those who do not obey Jesus and prepare can try again after suffering Rev. 16:18-19 so they will be humbled to obey Rev. 18:4. All of First Pope Paul's denominations will be left behind and suffer plagues. The writings of Paul are a handbook of prostitution. Those who start obeying the Gospel but backslide to Paul the least Christian of all, are unworthy of the promise in Rev. 3:10 to escape the time of tribulation.



Contact: Kirk W. Fraser, Overcomer, 503-308-8749; TheManChild.org CLATSKANIE, Ore., March 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Kirk Fraser announces the Man Child in Isaiah 66:7 and Revelation 12:5 must start to prepare for the pre-tribulation ascension or rapture projected for 2024.

