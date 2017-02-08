Plenary Assembly of CCBI to Start in Bhopal from January 31

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) is the Canonical National Episcopal Conference. It is the largest Bishops Conference in Asia and the fourth largest in the world. It consists of 132 dioceses and has 182 bishops. The 29th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) is scheduled to be held from 31st January to 8th February, 2017, at the Pastoral Centre, Ashaniketan Campus, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The Archdiocese of Bhopal under the leadership of its Metropolitan Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Leo Cornelio S.V.D. is hosting the assembly.

Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracious, the president of CCBI and the Archbishop of Mumbai, briefed the proceedings, objectives, the background of the theme and outcome of the 29th plenary session of CCBI.

Proceedings

The Assembly will deliberate on the theme "Promoting the Joy of Love in Our Families". The chief resource person and the keynote speaker of the assembly is His Eminence Lorenzo Cardinal Baldisseri, Secretary General, Synod of Bishops who is well known for his knowledge of Indian as well as world situation of families and an expert on the document Amoris Laetitia (the apostolic exhortation of Pope Francis on families).

He added "The 29th plenary session of CCBI aims at helping at families to face the challenges and difficulties of the family in India such as poverty, education, jobless and injustice etc. although there is no alarming situation as crisis. It aims at enabling the families to become better and holier. So the conference focuses on the spirituality of the families so that renewed families can transform church and society in turn.

His Eminence said that, "We have a message for all the families of India as the family values are deteriorating on regular basis."

Background

His Eminence described the background of choosing the theme of the conference, "Promoting the joy of love in our Families". In the wake of two synods of the bishops in Rome on the family it was realised to revitalise the family apostolate in India to embody the spirit of the synod. A nationwide survey of the families was carried out by the Lawrence Pius Dorairaj, the President of family commission. The conference will study the outcome of the survey and will enlighten to formulate a pastoral plan suitable to Indian context.



His eminence was happy to share the reason for selecting Bhopal the Destination for organizing 29th plenary session. He praised the enthusiasm and initiative of the Rev. Dr. Leo Cornelio, Archbishop of Bhopal. According to His eminence the conference will definitely strengthen the local church. And it provides varied experience of mission to all participants of CCBI.





Expectations



His eminence shared the expectations as follows: To bring about a Pastoral plan in accordance with the survey conducted. To actualise the message of Amoris Laetitia (the apostolic exhortation of Pope Francis on families) in Indian context.