Prayer Vigil at Supreme Court Tonight as President Announces his Nominee

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Church on the Hill, 540-538-4741

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Church on the Hill plans to hold a prayer vigil at the Supreme Court tonight as President Trump announces his nominee vacancy on the court.

The group will gather, Tuesday, January 31, at 8:00 P.M. on the public sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court.

Link to event's Facebook page

It is critical that the faith community seek God for direction and guidance as President Trump will make one of the most important and critical decisions of his entire Presidency.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"Tonight at 8:00 P.M., President Trump will make one of the most important announcements of his entire Presidency as he announces his Supreme Court pick that will fill the seat left by the passing of Justice Scalia. This person will provide a critical swing vote that will impact America for a generation to come.

"In light of the historic nature of this pick, it is critical for the faith community to earnestly seek God for his direction, leading and guidance. Our prayer is that next Supreme Court Justice will be person who will honor the founding principles of our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, provide equal justice under law for all Americans and help end the violence of abortion. We will also be praying for what promises to be a bruising confirmation process.



"As Christians, we can see God shift, shape and transform history through the power of united prayer."

Catherine Glenn Foster, civil rights attorney and President of Sound Legal Group and General Counsel for Stanton Healthcare, adds;

"This evening, we the community will gather in front of the Supreme Court of the United States to pray for the Court and for the nominee to be announced by President Trump. If confirmed, this nominee will profoundly impact judicial decisions for generations to come, shaping America's laws on life, religious liberty, and the other core principles on which our nation was founded. My hope is that the President's choice is a bold individual who will adhere closely to inherent universal moral principles and rights, and play a pivotal role in shaping the Court's direction as the Justices deliberate and decide the fundamental legal questions that make up the fabric of American society. We pray also for God's will to be done through the confirmation process, for clarity and discernment for all the Justices, and as always for all the clerks and Court staff."

For more information or interviews contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741