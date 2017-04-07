Pursue the Passion, A 7-Day Easter Devotional, Now Available on Beliefnet, Patheos and YouVersion Contact: Shannon Godwin, 917-833-6044



LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2017



Pursue The Passion offers a contemplative Easter experience through a digital stations of the cross study. Through film, scripture and discussion questions, it is designed to inspire participants to reflect on their life purpose and focus their talents to further the Kingdom of God.



Designed specifically for young adults who may never have seen THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST, Pursue The Passion helps bring the Easter story to life in a new way. The devotional is available for free on Beliefnet and YouVersion. It's also available in Spanish on Dios es Bueno on Beliefnet.



Written by author, speaker, actress and producer/director Shari Rigby Wiedmann and screenwriter and author Claire Yorita Lee, co-authors of the celebrated biography, Beautifully Flawed: Finding Your Radiance in the Imperfections of Life.



"Pursue The Passion started with three friends sipping on coffee by a fireplace talking about creating 'passion projects' for film and television. We hope that readers will find a new passion for Jesus as they watch the film and dive deeper with this study. We want them to say 'I need to know this man who came for me, who died for me and who rose again for me...I need to pursue Him.'" - Shari Rigby, co-author, Pursue The Passion



From ACADEMY AWARD®-winning director Mel Gibson, THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST was nominated for three OSCARS®, including cinematography. The film powerfully chronicles Jesus's last hours before his crucifixion and features inspiring performances from Jim Caviezel as Jesus and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. This new edition of THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST features English and Spanish-dubbed audio for the first time ever. Additional bonus features include Original Theatrical and Recut Version Edited for Graphic Depictions, Audio Commentaries (Original Version) with Mel Gibson, Filmmakers and Theologians, Biblical Footnotes (Original Version), and Music Commentary (Selected Scenes, Original Version).



