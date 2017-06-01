Author Don Felumlee's Newly Released: 'The Splitting of the Adam, It's Time to Awaken!' Offers Fresh Revelation on the Coming of the Christ

Contact: Don Felumlee, 513-515-2363

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "The Splitting of the Adam: It's time to Awaken!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Felumlee trumpets a pivotal, thought provoking message to the slumbering masses of spirit-filled Christendom: "…It's Time to Awaken!"



"Everyone seems to be talking about a great, spiritual awakening these days," Felumlee states, "but no one seems to be explaining how it's all going to go down. 'The Splitting of the Adam, It's Time to Awaken,' does just that."

Solely derived, from the elevated viewpoint of a Third Day Perspective, "The Splitting of the Adam, It's Time to Awaken" provides a highly prophetic, eschatological study, that's destined to shaken the core of modern Christianity.



"They've been there all along," Felumlee states, concerning the revelatory truths which his book has to offer, "but now's the appointed time for God's people to have their eyes of understanding opened to them. For years we have taken nearly every appearance of the words 'coming' and 'appearing' throughout the New Testament, and thought that they were merely talking about a future event. Not the case. When the church wakes up to realize that some of those words are talking about an 'Inward Coming' which suddenly takes place in the right here and now, everything changes."

In 2001, author and teacher Don Felumlee was instantly transformed as the heartfelt words of the apostle Paul met their abrupt personal fulfillment and his eyes of understanding were suddenly opened. For the past sixteen years, he has faithfully dedicated his life to the study of multiple apostolic truths, which target a complete reformation of the timeless traditions of present-day Christendom. He, his wife Stacy, and their six loving children currently reside in the small, historic village of Waynesville, Ohio. Don Felumlee holds a Bachelor's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University, and a diploma of completion from the Rhema Bible Correspondence Program in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Splitting of the Adam, It's Time to Awaken!," the author's site provides video book trailers, author's bio, CBM book review (10 out of 10 stars), book synopsis, complete contact information and much more.