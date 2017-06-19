Leader in Online Christian Education Releases a Major Upgrade to Improve Student Experience

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Sevenstar, a world leader in online Christian education, is pleased to announce that it updated its Learning Management System (LMS) to Agilix Buzz in April.



Sevenstar's online learning platform is used by hundreds of Christian schools in over 40 countries, and the upgraded LMS has already benefited thousands of students taking online courses in 6-12th grade.



The Buzz LMS includes many upgrades that students and schools will love this summer and fall, such as:

A mobile-friendly and responsive design



Improved navigation and user interfaces



Faster browsing and page loading



New activity streams that show all work



Updated calendars with new features



Brand-new grade pop-up windows

Bocavox provided the integration needed for Sevenstar to support Buzz's latest capabilities in the Maestro Student Information System (SIS).



Sevenstar recently upgraded to the latest Maestro SIS cloud platform, which includes new security and scalability enhancements to a robust platform that has helped Sevenstar serve an organizational hierarchy with three levels of partnerships, supporting tens of thousands of online course payments and student information, as well as communications, notifications, and a number of activities unique to anytime/anywhere learning, since 2007.



Learn more about Sevenstar and our technology partners:

