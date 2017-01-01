2017 William Seymour Award Winner is Pastor Bonnie Chavda from Charlotte, NC Award presentation will be during the April 7, 8 & 9th; AzusaFest celebration in Los Angeles, CA at the world famous Azusa Street Mission.



Contact: Fred Berry, Azusa Street Mission, 323-692-7268



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The William Seymour Award is given to a senior leader in ministry who exhibits the characteristics of unity displayed by Pastor William J. Seymour. Over a century ago, Pastor Seymour came to Los Angeles to share the message of the Gospel empowered by the Holy Spirit and the love of God. In 1906, a powerful movement of the Holy Spirit occurred and news began to spread quickly. Hundreds of multi-ethnic people from all over the world joined together at the Apostolic Faith Mission on Azusa Street seeking to receive a refreshing from the Lord. The mission's theme was that "the color line was washed away by the blood of Jesus." The Azusa Street Revival lasted for over three years and is considered to be the catalyst that started the World-wide Pentecostal Movement. Currently, it is estimated that over 800 million Pentecostals in the United States, Latin America, Africa and Asia can trace their religious origins to the Azusa Street Revival and Bishop Seymour.



Fred and Wilma Berry founders of the Azusa Street Mission & Historical Society have been awarding pastors and leaders the William J. Seymour Award since 2006. Prior recipients of the W.J. Seymour award have been: Bishop Charles E. Blake, the COGIC presiding Bishop USA; Pastor Sunday Adelaja, from Kiev, Ukraine; Dr. Patricia Bailey-Jones USA; Apostle John Eckhardt USA; Dr. Myles Munroe from Nassau, Bahamas; and Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah from Accra, Ghana; Pastor Jabes de Alencar Sao Paulo, Brazil; Pastor Silas Malafaia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Al Hollingsworth of Boss the Movement, Lou Engle of TheCall and TD. Jakes of the Potters House.



Azusafest is a three-day Gospel music festival that commemorates the Azusa Street Revival of 1906. Azusafest 2017 celebration is excited to announce the winner of the prestigious William Seymour Award is Pastor Bonnie Chavda of Mahesh Chavda Ministries International. Pastor Bonnie Chavda's stand for unity and reconciliation in her city of Charlotte N.C. was noted on the local newscast and has been shown as a model of leadership and racial unity!



Fred and Wilma Berry carry on the history of Azusa Street as international representatives through the Azusa Street Mission. The organization's mission is to carry the flame of Azusa Street to the next generation throughout the nations of the world. "There is an expectation of the fulfillment of William J. Seymour's prophesy of a greater revival spreading all over the world like unto the Azusa Street Revival," said Apostle Berry, "It's America's time again — God has chosen this nation for this hour—and we're praying for leaders to come together in unity at Azusa Street to unlock a catalyst to a greater wave of God's spirit for the ​last ​day's harvest and revival."