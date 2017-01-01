One Day Before -- Tensions in The Tribunal Ahead of Fr. Aloysius Sainthood Inquiry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- It's a case of "growing pains," at least within the Tribunal Services of the Los Angeles Archdiocesan Offices. After a two-year hiatus an oath taking session is scheduled for Friday to complete the official "Opening" which took place two years ago. At that time the Tribunal needed additional time for preparation.

One day before the Tribunal session on the life and virtues of Fr. Aloysius Ellacuria, CMF, there have been some snags.

The challenge this time is the size of a conference room. Organizers claim they didn't have enough time to schedule a room to accommodate 12 individuals, including the tribunal participants and the members of the Association financing the cause. Tribunal services are headed by Fr. Joseph Fox, OP, member of the Dominican Order. According a tribunal representative, the conference room chosen for the session is only large enough for the 8 members, who will take their solemn oaths on Friday, Nov. 17th. Although the "opening" in sainthood causes is most always "opened" to the Petitioners, this particular tribunal is unable to accommodate the 3 representatives of those petitioning the cause owing to the size of the conference room.

Surely someone on Tribunal staff will suggest to Fr. Fox, they could use the larger room instead. That's the one which overlooks the Ambassador Hotel site, the same hotel where Robert Kennedy was killed, and where Father Aloysius was invited for breakfast on occasion by the pious women after his Sunday Mass at the very poor San Conrado Mission, next to Dodger Stadium.

Then, there is the difficulty of the nomination of a well-known mystical expert, presented by the Petitioner. It has been blocked. Tribunal staff, headed by Fr. Fox, claim they cannot change the nominations since they were signed by Archbishop Gomez back in October. Dr. Andrea Ambrosi, Postulator, rightly insists that a competent mystical expert be appointed, especially in the case of Fr. Aloysius who had a reputation as a mystic. Fox claims it's too late to add another nominee, and that his tribunal has all the members it needs to conduct the inquiry.

Finally Fr. Fox has pressured the Petitioner to change Postulator. This seems unfair at this point, and is clearly a case of some kind of prejudicial bias.

Since the Petitioner and Archbishop are working together on this historic Sainthood Cause for the "good" Fr. Aloysius, the ultimate decision on these matters is in the hands of Archbishop Jose Gomez who heads the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.