Christian Faith Leader and Pastor Addresses President Trump's Tweets on 'Morning Joe' Hosts

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In his tweets, the President called the hosts "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and "Psycho Joe." He then commented on Mika Brzezinski "bleeding badly from a face-lift."



These tweets are offensive and mean-spirited, and in no way reflect Christian values or the heart of Christ.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and Pastor of Church on the Hill in Washington, D.C., states:

"The comments that President Trump made concerning 'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are offensive and mean-spirited, and everything that a Christian should stand against.



"Record numbers of evangelical Christians voted for President Trump for his policy positions on such critical issues as religious freedom, the direction of the Supreme Court, and the abortion issue. The evangelical community did not vote for and support Mr. Trump for him to send out mean-spirited tweets that divide our nation and in no way reflect our Christian values or the heart of Christ.



"Since the election of President Trump, the position of the Christian Defense Coalition regarding the President has been clear. We pray daily and passionately for Mr. Trump. We encourage and support him when he stands for what is right and speak out against him when he does wrong. Mr. President, in this case, you are clearly wrong, and we would prayerfully ask that you apologize and refrain from future personal attacks."

For more information or interviews, call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at (540) 538-4741

