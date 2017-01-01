A 'Discernment Journey' Featured for National Catholic Vocation Awareness Week



GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 6, 2017 /



The two part program documents Michigan native Sr. Pamela Catherine Peasel's prayerful response to God's calling her to be a Franciscan Sister. It follows her through the arc of her discernment from her 2007 discernment retreat, though formation as a postulant, novice and temporary professed sister... to her recent Profession of Perpetual Vows, and her current ministry as a teacher at St. Peter's Mission School on the Gila River Reservation.



Throughout, she candidly discusses deeply personal and profound questions that also reflect the more universal challenge of discernment. "For anyone beginning the discernment process, I encourage them definitely to continue to pray and go to the Lord in prayer." said Sr. Pamela Catherine. "Don't be afraid of your questions. Questions are good: it means you are searching. There will be answers that will come as long as you continue to trust in where He is leading you at this time in your life."



"The people I serve here are the Gila River people, from the T'ohono O'dham tribe. One characteristic is that they are a people of joy. There's an inner strength to the people here that's inspiring they're very proud of their heritage, where they've come from."



Established in 1869, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parish-Community Service throughout the United States. From their Motherhouse convent in Wisconsin, mission locations extend across the U. S. from the Mission of San Xavier Du Bac in Tucson to rural Ohio and the dioceses of Columbus and Steubenville, from Nebraska to parochial schools in the Green Bay, Marquette and Phoenix Dioceses.



Young Catholic Women - You are invited! Retreats specially designed for you. Visit

Contact: Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity , 920-323-9632

